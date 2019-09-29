× Hartford police officer arrested, suspended without pay after allegedly assaulting woman

HARTFORD — A Hartford police officer is without a badge after the Department learned of an incident involving the off-duty cop.

26-year-old, Joven Gonzalez allegedly assaulted a former girlfriend and her acquaintance at a Hartford motel early Sunday morning.

According to Hartford Police, the male victim sustained cuts on the head after being struck by a firearm. The female victim sustained minor injuries during the assault.

Officials say Gonzalez was arrested after an investigation determined probable cause.

Gonzalez faces 2nd degree Assault, 3rd degree Assault, 1st degree Reckless Endangerment, 1st degree Threatening and 3rd degree Criminal Mischief.

He is currently being held on $150,000 bond and is set to be arraigned on Monday, September 30.

Gonzalez has been suspended without pay and stripped of his police powers and badge of office, police say. He started the academy in August 2017 and has been an officer since March 2018.

An Internal Affairs investigations is underway.