Hiker injured after black bear attack in Southbury

SOUTHBURY — Connecticut wildlife biologists have set a trap and are looking for a black bear after an attack in Southbury Saturday.

Police responded to reports of an incident with a black bear in the vicinity of Lake Zoar. Upon arrival, officers confirmed that a man encountered the bear while hiking in the woods and was knocked to the ground by it.

According to DEEP, the black bear fled into the woods and the man was able to get away safely.

Officials say the victim attacked was a 38-year-old Newtown man. He was transported to Danbury Hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries and has since been released.

Police have not yet released the man’s identity.

Environmental Conservation Police officers were not able to locate the black bear and are actively monitoring the trap.

DEEP urges the public to observe black bears from a distance, advertise your presence with noise or movement and walk slowly away if you encounter one.

For more information on how to report black bear sightings, what do you if you encounter a black bear, and other information about the black bear population in Connecticut, visit the DEEP website.