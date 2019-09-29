× Man killed after crash involving utility pole in Lisbon

LISBON — A man is dead after losing control of his vehicle and slamming into a utility pole on Sarturday.

Police say 66-year-old Kevin Shafer was traveling Southbound on North Burnham Highway, when he lost control and crossed over into the Northbound lane onto the grass off the Northbound shoulder.

According to officers, Shafer hit a stone wall, which caused the vehicle to spin out and continue down the shoulder’s grassy area until slamming into a utility pole.

Upon impact, the vehicle flipped out onto its roof and Shafer was ejected.

Police say medics responded to scene where Shafer was pronounced deceased after sustaining extensive injuries.

Connecticut State Police are actively investigating the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooperr Brian Summer at Troop E at (860) 848-6500.