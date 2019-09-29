× Mechanic in critical condition after car falls off lift at Hartford auto garage

HARTFORD — A tragic accident at an auto garage and dealership on Franklin Avenue has left one person in critical condition.

Police say a car fell off a lift onto a mechanic working below at Gurabo Auto Sales.

Hartford Police took to Twitter to report the victim has sustained life threatening injuries.

No further information has been released at this time.

Police are actively investigating the accident.

FOX61 will provide updates as they become available.

Tragic accident at local dealership/auto garage, 147 Franklin Ave. Car fell off lift and onto mechanic working below. Victim in critical condition w/life threatening injuries. CSD/MCD investigating. OSHA/DMV advised. -LT. PC pic.twitter.com/YkHmxUSKdx — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) September 29, 2019