Mechanic in critical condition after car falls off lift at Hartford auto garage

Posted 7:38 PM, September 29, 2019, by , Updated at 07:45PM, September 29, 2019

HARTFORD — A tragic accident at an auto garage and dealership on Franklin Avenue has left one person in critical condition.

Police say a car fell off a lift onto a mechanic working below at Gurabo Auto Sales.

Hartford Police took to Twitter to report the victim has sustained life threatening injuries.

No further information has been released at this time.

Police are actively investigating the accident.

FOX61 will provide updates as they become available.

