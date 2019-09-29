What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Register for the 83rd Manchester Road Race

New York City police officer shot and killed in the Bronx

Posted 6:40 AM, September 29, 2019, by , Updated at 06:42AM, September 29, 2019

A gun is shown next to an evidence marker after an NYPD officer was shot and killed in the Bronx, Sept. 29, 2019 (NYPD)

NEW YORK — New York City police say an officer has been shot and killed in the Bronx.

NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan said at a press conference at Jacobi Medical Center that the officer was shot during a struggle with a 27-year-old just after midnight. Commissioner James O’Neill identified the slain officer as 33-year-old Brian Mulkeen in a tweet.

The 27-year-old was shot by other officers and died at the scene near the Edenwald Houses.

O’Neill’s tweet said Mulkeen had served for nearly seven years.

Flanked by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Monahan called the officer “brave,” and said he was doing “a job that New Yorkers needed him to do.” De Blasio called Mulkeen “a hero” and advised the public to give condolences to NYPD officers.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.