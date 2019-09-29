Pleasant tomorrow, then turning summer-like!

For many of us tonight we’ll get down into the upper 40s, with pleasant dewpoints, a great night to keep the windows open if you like it a little chilly. Then get ready for a roller coaster ride because this week is full of ups and downs. At one point you’ll find yourself reaching for the t-shirt and shorts the next jeans and a heavy jacket!

Monday clouds give way to sunshine and highs in the lower 70s, a typical fall day for us. Then by Tuesday we’re starting the warming trend into the mid 70s turning humid by the evening. Temperatures Wednesday soar into the mid 80s! But then a cold front will bring us back down to reality. By the end of the week showers return and much cooler temperatures. Just about a 20+ degree temperature drop. Lows by Friday night will be in the uppers 30s! It’ll certainty feel like fall.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and comfy. Lows 45-55

MONDAY: Sun mixing with afternoon clouds. High: 70.

TUESDAY: Chance for a shower. Partly sunny. High: Mid 70s to near 80.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, very warm summer-like temps. High: low-mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with a period of rain, much cooler. High: 60.

FRIDAY: Periods of rain in the AM. High: 60.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, cool and pleasant. High: 60s

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli

And on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli