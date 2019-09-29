Attention Spectrum Subscribers

Ramp closures begin tonight for ‘mixmaster’ project Waterbury

Posted 2:25 PM, September 29, 2019, by

An aerial view of part of the Rt.8/I-84 "mixmaster" in Waterbury. (CT DOT)

WATERBURY – A major exit ramp in the I-84/Route 8 exchange – often referred to as “the Waterbury mix-master” – will be closed in the overnight hours for most of this week.

The state Department of Transportation says that beginning Sunday night, the Exit 20 off-ramp from I-84 West to Route 8 North will be closed through the overnight hours. The closure will occur nightly from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and will continue through Thursday, October 3rd.

DOT says people driving on 84 West and trying to get to 8 North should take a detour beginning at Exit 18 (West Main Street/Highland Avenue) and stay to the right towards Highland Avenue. Take a right onto Highland Avenue. At traffic light, take a right onto Chase Parkway. Take a right onto the I-84 Eastbound on-ramp; follow I-84 Eastbound to Route 8 Northbound.

It’s all part of the “Route 8/I-84 MixMaster Rehabilitation Project“, which began in mid-June.

DOT says numerous bridges within the Route 8 and I-84 interchange are being rehabbed, in order to preserve them and provide a 25-year service life to the structures, and to assure their structural integrity.

A temporary bypass will be built consisting of three temporary bridges (two over the Naugatuck River and one over Freight Street) to carry Route 8 Northbound traffic through the Interchange. The bypass will be in effect for three years.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.