Ramp closures begin tonight for ‘mixmaster’ project Waterbury
WATERBURY – A major exit ramp in the I-84/Route 8 exchange – often referred to as “the Waterbury mix-master” – will be closed in the overnight hours for most of this week.
The state Department of Transportation says that beginning Sunday night, the Exit 20 off-ramp from I-84 West to Route 8 North will be closed through the overnight hours. The closure will occur nightly from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and will continue through Thursday, October 3rd.
DOT says people driving on 84 West and trying to get to 8 North should take a detour beginning at Exit 18 (West Main Street/Highland Avenue) and stay to the right towards Highland Avenue. Take a right onto Highland Avenue. At traffic light, take a right onto Chase Parkway. Take a right onto the I-84 Eastbound on-ramp; follow I-84 Eastbound to Route 8 Northbound.
It’s all part of the “Route 8/I-84 MixMaster Rehabilitation Project“, which began in mid-June.
DOT says numerous bridges within the Route 8 and I-84 interchange are being rehabbed, in order to preserve them and provide a 25-year service life to the structures, and to assure their structural integrity.
A temporary bypass will be built consisting of three temporary bridges (two over the Naugatuck River and one over Freight Street) to carry Route 8 Northbound traffic through the Interchange. The bypass will be in effect for three years.