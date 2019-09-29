× Ramp closures begin tonight for ‘mixmaster’ project Waterbury

WATERBURY – A major exit ramp in the I-84/Route 8 exchange – often referred to as “the Waterbury mix-master” – will be closed in the overnight hours for most of this week.

The state Department of Transportation says that beginning Sunday night, the Exit 20 off-ramp from I-84 West to Route 8 North will be closed through the overnight hours. The closure will occur nightly from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and will continue through Thursday, October 3rd.

DOT says people driving on 84 West and trying to get to 8 North should take a detour beginning at Exit 18 (West Main Street/Highland Avenue) and stay to the right towards Highland Avenue. Take a right onto Highland Avenue. At traffic light, take a right onto Chase Parkway. Take a right onto the I-84 Eastbound on-ramp; follow I-84 Eastbound to Route 8 Northbound.

Sunday, Sept 29, x20 Off-Ramp (84 W/B to Rte 8 S/B): Closed from 10p-6a, Bank Street On-Ramp (Local Road to 84 W/B): Closed from 9p-6a, 84 W/B: Right Lane Closed from 10p-6a, 84 W/B: Center Lane Closed from 11p-6a, x33 Off-Ramp (Rte 8 N/B): Ramp Closed from 10p-6a. Expect delays pic.twitter.com/mD6TXGapHi — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) September 28, 2019

It’s all part of the “Route 8/I-84 MixMaster Rehabilitation Project“, which began in mid-June.

DOT says numerous bridges within the Route 8 and I-84 interchange are being rehabbed, in order to preserve them and provide a 25-year service life to the structures, and to assure their structural integrity.

A temporary bypass will be built consisting of three temporary bridges (two over the Naugatuck River and one over Freight Street) to carry Route 8 Northbound traffic through the Interchange. The bypass will be in effect for three years.