Real People with Stan Simpson:

Posted 9:35 PM, September 29, 2019

This week, Stan introduces us to Kate Emery, a progressive-minded business leader in Greater Hartford. Her novel non-profit, ReSet, supports entrepreneurs whose focus is on being socially and environmentally responsible – not just turning a profit.

