This week, Stan introduces us to Kate Emery, a progressive-minded business leader in Greater Hartford. Her novel non-profit, ReSet, supports entrepreneurs whose focus is on being socially and environmentally responsible – not just turning a profit.
Real People with Stan Simpson:
-
WATCH: The 2019 Hartford Mayoral debate hosted by FOX61
-
The Real Story: Hartford mayoral candidate J. Stan McCauley
-
Real People with Stan Simpson: Is a financial crisis looming?
-
Real People with Stan Simpson: Walt “Doc” Hurley’s legacy
-
The Real Story: Hartford mayoral candidate Brandon McGee
-
-
Real People with Stan Simpson: T.H.E. Movement to escape addiction
-
Real People with Stan Simpson: Chef Jay goes global
-
Hartford mayoral candidates tackle big issues surrounding the Capital City
-
Real People with Stan Simpson: The power of mentoring
-
Real People with Stan Simpson: Rebuilding families and helping fathers with My People
-
-
Real People with Stan Simpson – Morton Katz, 100 year old attorney
-
Real People with Stan Simpson — Corey Brinson asks for a second chance
-
Real People with Stan Simpson: Getting your finances under control