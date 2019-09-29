× ShopRite in West Hartford closing; parent corporation cites costs, regulations, minimum wage increase

WEST HARTFORD – A grocery store in West Hartford will close before the holiday season, citing regulations and Connecticut’s increasing minimum wage.

The ShopRite on Kane Street will close some time before Thanksgiving, according to store personnel. They referred all other questions to Wakefern Food Corporation, the New Jersey-based cooperative that licenses ShopRite stores in the northeast.

Wakefern released a statement that says:

After nearly a decade of serving the West Hartford community, ShopRite has decided it will close its doors. In spite of our competitive pricing, large assortment of foods and products and excellent service provided by our dedicated associates, we have struggled to make the store profitable. A challenging business climate impacted by rising costs, regulations and the new minimum wage increase led to the difficult decision to close our doors on November 26.

Connecticut’s minimum wage will increase from $10.10 to $11 per hour on October 1st, the first step in a series of increases that will bring it to $15 per hour by 2023. The increase was passed in the latest legislative session.

Wakefern says the West Hartford store began operating as a ShopRite in June of 2010.