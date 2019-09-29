× Silver Alert issued for two children out of Milford

MILFORD – Police have issued Silver Alert for a 1-year-old and 7-year-old child.

The two children are siblings and believed to be with their mother, Whitney Young.

The alert was issued for 1 year old Grace Cake, who has brown eyes and brown hair, and her brother, 7-year-old James Cake, who also has brown hair and brown eyes, and is about 4 feet tall.

Milford police suspect they’re traveling in a grey Subaru Legacy, and headed to Arizona. No word yet on why it’s believed these children are being taken out of the state.

