The Big E breaks all-time attendance record, sees over 1.6 million people

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MASS. — Officials report a record number of visitors attended The Big E this year, breaking its all-time high attendance figure with a total of 1,629,527.

The 17-day fair opened its gates on September 13 and closed them on Sunday, claiming “BEST. YEAR. EVER.” on their website.

“As our event continues to grow, I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of support we receive, and I want to thank everyone in this region who supports us by attending The Big E,” President and CEO, Eugene J. Cassidy said. “Your support allows our mission of agriculture and education to thrive, to grow, and to have a national impact!”

The highest single day attendance record of 2019 was also broken when 176,544 visitors attended Saturday, September 21.

The Big E credits their success to a diverse concert line-up, a wide variety of Fair foods, rides and unique shopping experiences — there’s something for everyone in the family.

Next year’s dates have already been released. Officials say the fairgrounds will be back open in 2020 from September 18 – October 4.