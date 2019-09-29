For 18 years, Joseph Maturo has served as East Haven's mayor - a tenure that has seen a federal investigation of his police department, lawsuits against him, remarks that thrust him into the national spotlight, Superstorm Sandy, and more. The sometimes controversial Republican sits down with Al and Jenn and explains his decision not to run for reelection.
The Real Story: East Haven Mayor Maturo on his decision to retire
-
Judge says estate of dead officer can sue East Haven
-
East Haven Mayor announces retirement, will not seek any office this November
-
East Haven man charged for allegedly stabbing man in neck
-
East Haven man says dog attacked him, while dog’s owner denies it
-
Man charged after assaulting a juvenile at East Haven baseball field
-
-
State’s Attorney: East Haven woman suspected in hit-and-run death was intoxicated
-
The Real Story: After the primary, Justin Elicker readies for New Haven election
-
The Real Story: New Haven mayoral candidate Justin Elicker on city hall investigation
-
Man seriously injured in East Haven motorcycle crash
-
911 call released after teen male was shot during street robbery in East Haven
-
-
Report: New Haven mayor taps interim police chief for official job
-
Ruling backs Tweed airport in dispute over runway length
-
The Real Story: Hartford mayoral candidate Brandon McGee