The Real Story: East Haven Mayor Maturo on his decision to retire

Posted 4:15 PM, September 29, 2019, by and

For 18 years, Joseph Maturo has served as East Haven's mayor - a tenure that has seen a federal investigation of his police department, lawsuits against him, remarks that thrust him into the national spotlight, Superstorm Sandy, and more. The sometimes controversial Republican sits down with Al and Jenn and explains his decision not to run for reelection.

