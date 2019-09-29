Attention Spectrum Subscribers

The Real Story: Sen. Daugherty Abrams on vaping and “Tobacco 21”

State Senator Mary Daugherty Abrams (D-Meriden) was one of the legislators pushing the law that takes effect this week and raises the age to buy tobacco products to 21. She reflects on that and expresses her concerns about the vaping crisis (the serious lung injuries and even deaths, which have plagued Connecticut and other states), and Gov. Lamont's call for a regional approach to banning vaping products.

