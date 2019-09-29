State Senator Cathy Osten (D-Sprague) discusses her call for a follow-up hearing before the Transportation Committee on the problems at the Connecticut Port Authority (mismanagement and questionable purchases).
The Real Story: Senator Cathy Osten on Port Authority issues
-
Forum planned on troubled Connecticut Port Authority
-
The Real Story: Controversy and concern over “quasi-public” agencies
-
Legislators ask Gov. Lamont to consider targeted aerial spraying for EEE
-
Bipartisan legislation for Bridgeport casino, sports betting proposed
-
Lamont asks lawmakers to help review quasi-public agencies
-
-
Middletown Mayor Dan Drew Urges People To Not Panic About EEE
-
Director of Connecticut Port Authority suspended with pay
-
The Real Story – Wind power
-
State legislators ask Gov. Lamont to consider spraying pesticides in areas with high EEE activity following deaths
-
Gov. Ned Lamont seeks review of 2 quasi-public agencies
-
-
The Real Story — State Senators discuss the session
-
George Washington Bridge closed due to suspicious package
-
The Real Story: Legislative update with State Sen. Derek Slap