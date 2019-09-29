Attention Spectrum Subscribers

The Real Story: Senator Cathy Osten on Port Authority issues

Posted 4:14 PM, September 29, 2019, by and

State Senator Cathy Osten (D-Sprague) discusses her call for a follow-up hearing before the Transportation Committee on the problems at the Connecticut Port Authority (mismanagement and questionable purchases).

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.