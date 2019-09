× Body found in water near Bridgeport Harbor Power Plant

BRIDGEPORT — Bridgeport police said they are investigating after a body was found in the water.

Police said on Twitter that the body was found in the water in the area of 1 Atlantic Street near the Bridgeport Harbor Power Plant around 11:50 a.m.

Police are investigating and have not identified the body at this time.

This is a developing story.

