‘Clueless’ star arrested for domestic battery

Posted 3:33 PM, September 30, 2019, by , Updated at 04:19PM, September 30, 2019

Stacey Dash was arrested for domestic battery after an incident Sunday night in New Port Richey, FL, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

The “Clueless” actress was taken into custody after an argument with a male, whose name was redacted in an incident report obtained by CNN. She is accused of pushing and slapping him.

The report states that police were called to a home Sunday evening “to respond to a domestic dispute” between the two.

“The victim sustained red scratch marks to his upper left arm from being pushed,” the report states.

Dash was taken into custody and transported to the Land O’ Lakes detention facility without incident. She posted bail and was released on Monday morning, according to a spokesperson for the Pasco County Sheriff.

CNN has reached out to Dash’s representatives for comment.

Dash, 52, has worked as a conservative pundit and continued to appear in film and TV projects in recent years.

