CTBucketList Fall RV Road Trip heads to South Windsor and Manchester!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Stop one on today’s fall RV road trip... prepare to get lost! We stop at the Foster Farm and Corn Maze in South Windsor!

“I think people who don’t get to be on a farm very often, especially in a town like ours where you don’t realize there’s a lot of farmland left, --it’s kind of a cool thing to be outside, and enjoy nature, be out in the sun, and just enjoy the fall weather,” said Kelly Foster of Foster Farm.

A family-friendly stop sure to please people young and old!

Stop

“The museum is a great place to visit,” said Bob Eckert, executive director of the Lutz Children’s Museum. “We serve children 2 to 10 years old and their families with hands on education and play.”

More animals, plenty of family fun and even some learning too!

“You come here to learn about history and science and live animals,” said Eckert. “But you’re having so much fun you don’t know you’re learning!”

And of course, it’s a perfect stop for your fall bucket list.

“It’s a great place to visit, it’s a place where families can have a good time together, where kids are learning and having fun and where parents meet each other, and maybe have a little adult time while kids are in a class or playing together,” said Eckert.

The fall bucket list continues, and it’s all possible because of your suggestions! Continue sendung us your ideas by downloading the FOX 61 news app or using the #CTBucketList on social media.