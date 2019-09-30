× Flu clinics scheduled for Middletown, Cromwell, Durham, and Middlefield

MIDDLETOWN — Health departments across four towns announced Monday the schedule for flu clinics for this season.

Officials say that the pneumonia vaccine will also be available at this year’s clinics.

In order to receive the flu or pneumonia shot, participants must be at least 18 years of age, and in good health.

Flu vaccinations are free-of-charge with insurance (please bring your insurance card). Those without insurance may be eligible to receive a flu shot at no cost (limited vaccine supply).

Insurance is required in order to receive the pneumonia vaccine. The flu and pneumonia vaccines will be given on a first-come, first-served basis (appointments will not be taken) and residency is not required.

Here is the schedule for the clinics:

October 5 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM South Fire District, 445 Randolph Road, Middletown

October 12 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM Westfield Fire Department, 653 East Street, Middletown

October 15 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM Town Hall Gymnasium, 41 West Street, Cromwell

October 22 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM City Hall Council Chamber, 245 deKoven Drive, Middletown

October 29 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM Town Hall Gymnasium, 41 West Street, Cromwell

November 5 Noon – 6:00 PM Activity Center (2nd floor), 350 Main Street, Durham

November 12 9:00 AM – Noon Town Hall Gymnasium, 41 West Street, Cromwell

November 19 Noon – 3:00 PM Community Center, 405 Main Street, Middlefield

November 26 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM City Hall Foyer, 245 deKoven Drive, Middletown

Participants are encouraged to save time by downloading and completing the Vaccine Consent Form on-line @: cromwellct.com; townofdurhamct.org; pshd.org (Middlefield); or middletownct.gov.