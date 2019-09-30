× Vote: FOX61 Game of the Week matchups include West Hartford, Southington, Bloomfield, Plainville, Glastonbury, South Windsor

Now is your chance to tell us what to do by telling us what game you’d like to see Friday night for our High School Game of the Week.

A battle of 2 and 1 Class LL’ teams has Southington going to West Hartford to play Hall high.

Defending Class S State Champ Bloomfield Heads to Plainville for a battle of undefeated teams.

And a CCC D-1 East matchup has Glastonbury at South Windsor.

We will reveal the winning game on Wednesday night and have complete coverage of the game next Friday night on sports ticket.