Hartford man arrested, charged with home invasion, kidnapping

Posted 9:04 AM, September 30, 2019

STAFFORD — State police say 25-year-old Juan Serrano was arrested Sunday afternoon following a home invasion in Stafford.

State police say they were called to a home in Stafford around 4:30 p.m. on a reported assault and then a second report of a kidnapping.

Troopers found the suspect, Serrano, driving on a road in the town of Stafford with the victim.

Seranno was arrested and charged with Home Invasion, Assault, Criminal Attempt/Sexual Assault, Kidnapping, and Unlawful Restraint.

Seranno is held on a $100,000 bond and will be in Rockville Superior Court Monday.

