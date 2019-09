× Mariah Carey to bring ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ tour to Mohegan Sun

Mariah Carey is bringing her All I Want For Christmas Is You Tour 2019 to the Mohegan Sun Arena in December.

Tickets for the show, on Thursday, December 12 at 7:30pm, will go from $49.50 to $129.50. There will also be VIP ticket levels.

Tickets go on sale FRIDAY, OCT 4 at 10am at ticketmaster.com