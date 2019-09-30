× Mechanic dies after car falls off lift at Hartford auto garage

HARTFORD — A tragic accident at an auto garage and dealership on Franklin Avenue has killed a mechanic.

Police say a car fell off a lift onto a mechanic working below at Gurabo Auto Sales.

Hartford Police took to Twitter to report the victim has sustained life-threatening injuries.

On Monday morning, police said the man died from his injuries. Police have not identified the person, only saying he was 22 years old.

Police are actively investigating the accident.

FOX61 will provide updates as they become available.