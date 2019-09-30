× Hartford man dies after car falls off lift at Hartford auto garage

HARTFORD — A tragic accident at an auto garage and dealership on Franklin Avenue has killed a mechanic.

Police say a car fell off a lift onto a mechanic working below at Gurabo Auto Sales. Police identified him as 22-year-old Cristian Soto-Carrasquillo, a Hartford resident.

Hartford Police took to Twitter to first report that Soto-Carrasquillo suffered critical injuries. On Monday, police announced that he died from his injuries.

Police say the investigation determined no foul play contributed to Soto-Carrasquillo’s death, instead, it was a tragic accident most likely caused by improper placement of lift arms.