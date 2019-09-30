Attention Spectrum Subscribers

Hartford man dies after car falls off lift at Hartford auto garage

Posted 7:41 AM, September 30, 2019, by , Updated at 11:28AM, September 30, 2019

Hartford garage

HARTFORD — A tragic accident at an auto garage and dealership on Franklin Avenue has killed a mechanic.

Police say a car fell off a lift onto a mechanic working below at Gurabo Auto Sales. Police identified him as 22-year-old Cristian Soto-Carrasquillo, a Hartford resident.

Hartford Police took to Twitter to first report that Soto-Carrasquillo suffered critical injuries. On Monday, police announced that he died from his injuries.

Police say the investigation determined no foul play contributed to Soto-Carrasquillo’s death, instead, it was a tragic accident most likely caused by improper placement of lift arms.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.