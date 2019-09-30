Attention Spectrum Subscribers

New state laws go into effect October 1st

Posted 7:16 AM, September 30, 2019, by
CapitolBuilding

HARTFORD — Tuesday will kick off many new laws in Connecticut.

Here are some that will take place:

  • The minimum wage will increase up to $11 an hour statewide. It will continue to increase by a dollar each year until the state’s minimum wage reaches $15 an hour by 2023.
  • The smoking age is going up from 18 years to 21. This increase also includes e-cigarettes.
  • Several gun laws go into effect, including a requirement to safely store even unloaded guns when a child under 18 could gain access without permission.
  • And, when minors steal a car, they can have the charges dismissed upon completing a behavior program.
  • Now, police officers, parole officers, and firefighters can receive certain workers’ compensation benefits for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

You can view all the new laws on the Connecticut General Assembly website.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.