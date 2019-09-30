× New state laws go into effect October 1st

HARTFORD — Tuesday will kick off many new laws in Connecticut.

Here are some that will take place:

The minimum wage will increase up to $11 an hour statewide. It will continue to increase by a dollar each year until the state’s minimum wage reaches $15 an hour by 2023.

The smoking age is going up from 18 years to 21. This increase also includes e-cigarettes.

Several gun laws go into effect, including a requirement to safely store even unloaded guns when a child under 18 could gain access without permission.

And, when minors steal a car, they can have the charges dismissed upon completing a behavior program.

Now, police officers, parole officers, and firefighters can receive certain workers’ compensation benefits for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

You can view all the new laws on the Connecticut General Assembly website.