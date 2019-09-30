Mild Tuesday, enjoy while it lasts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get on board the fall roller-coaster ride this week. After warmer than average temperatures the next two days, temperatures will crash later this week. You might say we're "falling" into fall.

Tuesday looks mild with highs in the mid-upper 70s. It will be mostly cloudy for a lot of the day with some breaks of sun, especially later in the day.

Then we're jumping into the 80s on Wednesday in the morning. But that warmth will not last long with a strong cold front lurking nearby. Showers will develop in the afternoon (maybe even a rumble of thunder).

Then temperatures will crash. Thursday looks like a day out of November with occasional showers, highs in the 50s and falling temperatures. Some towns in the hills may stay in the 40s for most of the day.

While it won't be *that* cool this weekend, temperatures will stay below average through at least the rest of this week. In addition, overnight lows may be well into the 30s by the end of the week and into this weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, isolated sprinkle. Lows: 50-58.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, some sun especially late day. High: Mid 70s to near 80.

WEDNESDAY: Warm morning, scattered showers in the afternoon. High: low-mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with a period of rain, much cooler. High: 50s.

FRIDAY: Periods of rain in the AM. Some clearing, still cool. High: Upper 50s - near 60.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, cool and pleasant. High: 60s

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. High: Low-mid 60s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli

And on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli