Partly cloudy Monday, high temps around 70

It seems the only thing normal about the autumn months is that temperatures will be all over the place, and that’s just what’s going to happen this week. After reaching 80 in a few towns yesterday, we’ll top out around 70 today to start off the week.

Then we’re jumping into the mid 70s for Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and the chance for a scattered shower. Wednesday will be the peak of these temperatures, as a few towns may top 80 degrees! That won’t last for long, though, because a strong cold front will be lurking nearby. Once that front comes through, chillier weather moves in quickly.

Temperatures on Thursday and Friday may not get out of the low/mid 50s, and we’ll warm up slightly into the weekend but not significantly. Overnight lows may be well into the 30s by the end of the week and into this weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Sun mixing with afternoon clouds. An evening sprinkle or shower possible, but most of the day is dry. High around 70

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows: 48-58.

TUESDAY: Chance for a shower. Partly sunny. High: Mid 70s to near 80.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, very warm summer-like temps. High: low-mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with a period of rain, much cooler. High: 60.

FRIDAY: Periods of rain in the AM. High: 60.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, cool and pleasant. High: 60s

