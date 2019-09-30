× Police investigating after one person shot in Norwich

NORWICH — Police are investigating after one person was shot Friday.

Police said they were called to 11 McClellan Ave. for the report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found one person who was shot, and they were taken to the hospital. Police do not believe the shooting was random and that the victim was targeted. The victim is in stable condition according to police.

Anyone who has information should contact Det. Christopher Hawrylik at 860-886-5561 x3155 or the Norwich Police Tip Line at 860-886-5561 option 4.