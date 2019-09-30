× Quinnipiac University poll shows growing support for impeachment

HAMDEN — Quinnipiac University released a poll Monday that showed growing public support for impeachment.

Officials said that voters are divided on impeaching and removing President Trump from office, 47 – 47 percent. Less than a week ago, there was a 20 point gap between positions, In poll released on September 25th, voters said that the president should not be impeached and removed 57 – 37 percent.

However, a slim majority of registered voters do approve of the impeachment inquiry opened by the U.S. House of Representatives 52 – 45 percent.

“Following a week when House Democrats announced a formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump and more information emerged about the President’s actions regarding Ukraine, public opinion about impeachment is showing a shift. The percentage of voters who think the President should be impeached and removed from office climbed,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Mary Snow. “While voters overall are split on the question, there’s less hesitancy over the impeachment inquiry itself as more than half of voters approve of it.”

The president’s approval rating slipped to 53 who disapproved of the job President Trump was doing and 41 percent approved.

