× State Police: 3 arrested after fleeing burglary scene in UHaul

COLCHESTER — State police arrested three people after they fled from the scene of a burglary Sunday morning.

Police said they were called to the Tractor Supply Store, for a burglar alarm. When the arrived they saw a UHaul box truck flee from the scene. They followed the vehicle for a short time and three people got out of the truck while it was still moving. Police K9 units tracked the trio and they were taken into custody.

Robert Gamble, 51, of East Hartford was charged with burglary, criminal mischief, larceny, and interfering with an officer. He is held on $50,000 bond. Tongie Marie Johnson, 44, of Hartford, was charged with burglary, larceny, and conspiracy. She was held on $25,000 bond. Gregory Mathis, 54, of Windsor, was charged with burglary, larceny, and conspiracy, and held on $25,000 bond. All are scheduled to appear in court on October 10.