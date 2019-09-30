Stranger Things announced fourth season: “We’re not in Hawkins anymore”

With this tweet from the “Stranger Things’” verified Twitter account on Monday morning, a fourth season of the hit-series from Netflix is on the horizon.

we're not in hawkins anymore pic.twitter.com/Y4hayuPKvu — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) September 30, 2019

Netflix recently signed “Stranger Things” creators, brothers Matt and Ross Duffer, to a nine-figure deal, according to Hollywood Reporter.

An official release date for the fourth season has not been announced yet, but the series has a history of liking Halloween, for what it is worth.

“Stranger Things” has been nominated for 18 Emmys and won five. The show’s third season drew in more than 40 million viewers in its first three days on the streaming service.

.@Stranger_Things 3 is breaking Netflix records! 40.7 million household accounts have been watching the show since its July 4 global launch — more than any other film or series in its first four days. And 18.2 million have already finished the entire season. — Netflix US (@netflix) July 8, 2019

A long-term future for the show, however, is less clear as the Duffer Brothers have said in the past that they envision the series running anywhere from “four to six seasons,” according to Hollywood Reporter.