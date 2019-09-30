× Town of North Haven takes EEE precautions, suspends evening outdoor activities

NORTH HAVEN — North Haven is the latest town to make changes to its evening activity schedule amid the recent confirmed cases and deaths from the EEE virus in the state.

North Haven Police took to Facebook to announce that effective immediately, all sports and recreational outdoor programs and activities on all Town and Board of Education fields and parks will end by 6:30 pm.

According to officials, the suspension will begin at 6:00 pm. on Monday, October 7 and will remain in place until further notice.

North Haven Police say they will be monitoring adherence during this suspension and will take enforcement action if necessary.

