16-year-old shot in New Haven; police investigating

Posted 10:38 AM, October 1, 2019, by , Updated at 10:48AM, October 1, 2019

NEW HAVEN — Police area investigating a shooting Sunday that injured a 16-year-old boy.

Police said they had a report of gunshots  in the area of Congress Avenue between Redfield Street and West Street shortly before 9 p.m.

A 16 year old male who was transported by private car to Yale New Haven Hospital. The victim suffered a single gunshot wound which was classified as a non-life threatening injury.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.

Counselors will be at school to talk to students about the incident.

 

Google Map for coordinates 41.299123 by -72.941151.

