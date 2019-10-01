× 16-year-old shot in New Haven; police investigating

NEW HAVEN — Police area investigating a shooting Sunday that injured a 16-year-old boy.

Police said they had a report of gunshots in the area of Congress Avenue between Redfield Street and West Street shortly before 9 p.m.

A 16 year old male who was transported by private car to Yale New Haven Hospital. The victim suffered a single gunshot wound which was classified as a non-life threatening injury.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.

Counselors will be at school to talk to students about the incident.