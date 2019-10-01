Cloudy skies tonight break for sunshine Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get on board the fall roller-coaster ride! Temperatures will go from the 80s down to the 50s within 24 hours between Wednesday and Thursday. Talk about weather whiplash!

Clouds will increase again tonight, remaining mild and muggy with lows in the 60s along with patchy fog. There is a chance for a stray shower too but most of the state will stay dry.

Any early clouds/fog Wednesday will break for sunshine. Temperatures will soar into the low to mid 80s in the morning/mid-day. But that warmth will not last long with a strong cold front lurking nearby. Showers will develop in the afternoon (maybe even a rumble of thunder).

Then temperatures will crash. Thursday looks like a day out of November with occasional showers, highs in the 50s and falling temperatures. Some towns in the hills may stay in the 40s for most of the day.

While it won’t be *that* cool this weekend, temperatures will stay below average through at least the rest of this week. In addition, overnight lows may be well into the 30s by the end of the week and into this weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, areas of fog, warm and muggy. Lows: 65-70.

WEDNESDAY: Warm morning, scattered showers in the afternoon. High: low-mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with a period of rain, much cooler. High: 50s.

FRIDAY: Early morning shower then clearing, still cool. High: Upper 50s – near 60.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, cool and pleasant. High: 60s

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. High: Low-mid 60s.

MONDAY: Chance showers. High: Near 70.

