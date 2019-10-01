CT lawmakers explain new tobacco law to Meriden high schoolers

MERIDEN — A new tobacco law has officially been added to the books.

Starting today, you must be at least 21 years old to purchase tobacco products in Connecticut. The law includes cigarettes, c-cigs, and vapes.

On Tuesday, Lawmakers and state health officials announced the law and explained it to Meriden high schoolers.

Students tell FOX 61 they are glad the law includes vapes.

“It’s something I see a lot of times or in the bathroom I see people just juuling and it’s definitely a problem at our high school,” says Ebuka Akuiboo, a senior at Maloney High School.

The state Department of Public Health says there is still plenty of more work to do when it comes to addressing vaping.

“As you know we have our young people being diagnosed in Connecticut and the US with vaping related lung diseases. There are 18 cases in Connecticut to date and it continues to grow,” says Commissioner Renee Coleman-Michell, from the state Department of Public Health.

Governor Ned Lamont says Connecticut still needs to learn more about vaping, meanwhile neighboring states like New York and Massachusetts are taking action against vaping products.

“I’m talking to the governor of Rhode Island and he’s talking to governor of New Jersey and we want to do this on a regional basis, so we send a message that it’s not allowed in this region,” says Governor Ned Lamont.