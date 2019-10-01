× Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson returning to WWE Friday Night SmackDown debut on FOX

Can you smell what The Rock is cooking?

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced on Twitter Monday that he’s returning for the debut of WWE Friday Night SmackDown this Friday on FOX61.

There’s no place like home,” Johnson tweeted Monday, and we couldn’t agree more.

Friday’s debut episode will take place live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.

It will feature WWE Champion Kofi Kingston defending his title against 4-time WWE Champion and former UFC fighter Brock Lesnar.

Tune in to catch The People’s Champion and a host of other WWE Hall of Famers starting with FOX’s “blue carpet” special at 7:30 p.m., on October 4th!

FINALLY…I come back home to my @WWE universe.

This FRIDAY NIGHT, I’ll return for our debut of SMACKDOWN!

LIVE on @FOXTV.

There’s no greater title than #thepeopleschamp.

And there’s no place like home.

Tequila on me after the show 😈🥃#IfYaSmell🎤 #Smackdown#RocksShow #FOX pic.twitter.com/V5i4cxqIqH — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 30, 2019