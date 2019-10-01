Attention Spectrum Subscribers

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson returning to WWE Friday Night SmackDown debut on FOX

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Can you smell what The Rock is cooking?

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced on Twitter Monday that he’s returning for the debut of WWE Friday Night SmackDown this Friday on FOX61.

There’s no place like home,” Johnson tweeted Monday, and we couldn’t agree more.

Friday’s debut episode will take place live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.

It will feature WWE Champion Kofi Kingston defending his title against 4-time WWE Champion and former UFC fighter Brock Lesnar.

Tune in to catch The People’s Champion and a host of other WWE Hall of Famers starting with FOX’s “blue carpet” special at 7:30 p.m., on October 4th!

