Federal judge upholds Harvard's admissions process in affirmative action case

A US district judge in Boston has upheld Harvard’s admissions process following a challenge from a group of Asian American applicants who believe the school discriminated against them.

Judge Allison Burroughs ruled Tuesday that while Harvard’s admissions process is “not perfect,” she will not “dismantle a very fine admissions program that passes constitutional muster, solely because it could do better.”

Burroughs found “Harvard’s admission program passes constitutional muster in that it satisfies the dictates of strict scrutiny.”

The ruling in the closely watched case is likely to be appealed and culminate in a national showdown over affirmative action at the US Supreme Court.

The challengers had argued at trial that as the “personal” rating system disfavors Asian Americans, it favors blacks and Hispanics, who generally have lower standardized test scores compared with Asian Americans.