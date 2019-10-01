× First on FOX61: CDC investigating whether third person in state died after contracting EEE

HARTFORD — The Center for Disease Control is investigating whether a third person in the state died after contracting the EEE virus and if a fourth person has contracted the virus.

This comes at a time when South Windsor officials canceled a major fundraising event.

The EEE virus has now been detected in humans, birds or horses in 23 Connecticut towns, most of which are east of the river.

BREAKING: The CT Agricultural Experiment Station says the @CTDPH is awaiting @CDCgov confirmation of test results that preliminarily suggest two additional #Connecticut residents have been infected with #EasterEquineEncephalitis. One of these two has died. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/zCrOPuBx6o — Tony Terzi (@T2Fox61) October 1, 2019

Last month, Connecticut recorded the second human case of EEE ever reported in the state. Both people who contracted the virus have died.

Both individuals were over the age of 70. The last time there was a CT outbreak was 2013 and one person died.

Dr. Theodore Andreadis Dir., CAES said, “We are clearly on the decline, Mosquitoes don’t actively bite below 59 degrees.”

South Windsor canceled it’s Haunted Torch Walk for later in the month because of EEE concerns.

Massachusetts public health officials have confirmed 12 human cases of EEE. Three residents have died. Rhode Island has confirmed three human cases and one death.

Health officials continue to urge residents to use insect repellent, cover bare skin and avoid the outdoors at dusk and dawn.