'Hocus Pocus' to air 29 times on Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween: See the full schedule

Author: Ryan Haidet, KUSA

SALEM, Mass. (KUSA) — The spooky season is upon us and somebody just lit the Black Flame Candle.

The Sanderson sisters are back to bewitch your TV for nearly 60 hours this October. Freeform has announced it will air Disney’s Hocus Pocus 29 times throughout their 31 Nights of Halloween lineup.

Hocus Pocus has developed a rabid fan base since its release in 1993, becoming one of Halloween’s most beloved child-friendly cult classics starring Bette Midler,Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as a trio of hilariously wicked witches.

Other frightful favorites included in this year’s 31 Nights of Halloween are Ghostbusters, The Nightmare Before Christmas, ParaNorman and Goosebumps.

Want something with more scares? Freeform will air Wes Craven’s iconic Scream trilogy for the first time ever.

See the full schedule for Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween below:

Tuesday, Oct. 1

12:30 p.m. – “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory”

3:00 p.m. – “Monster House”

5:05 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

6:45 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s “Monster’s Inc.”

8:50 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

Wednesday, Oct. 2

11:30 a.m. – “Scared Shrekless” – Freeform Premiere

12:00 p.m. – “Monster House”

2:05 p.m. – “R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House” – Freeform Premiere

4:10 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

5:50 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

8:00 p.m. – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” marathon – Freeform Premiere

Thursday, Oct. 3

12:30 p.m. – “Edward Scissorhands”

2:40 p.m. – “ParaNorman”

4:45 p.m. – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

6:50 p.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)

8:55 p.m. – “Addams Family Values”

Friday, Oct. 4

11:00 a.m. – “Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins” – Freeform Premiere

11:30 a.m. – “Hook” (1991)

2:35 p.m. – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

4:40 p.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)

6:45 p.m. – “Addams Family Values”

8:50 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

Saturday, Oct. 5

7:00 a.m. – “ParaNorman”

9:00 a.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

11:10 a.m. – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” marathon

1:40 p.m. – “Scooby-Doo” (2002)

3:45 p.m. – “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed”

5:50 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

8:00 p.m. – “31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest” – Freeform Premiere

9:00 p.m. – “Goosebumps” – Freeform Premiere

11:30 p.m. – “Monster House”

Sunday, Oct. 6

7:00 a.m. – “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”

9:30 a.m. – “Monster House”

11:30 a.m. – “Scooby-Doo” (2002)

1:30 p.m. – “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed”

3:35 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

5:45 p.m. – “Goosebumps”

8:15 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”

10:20 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

Monday, Oct. 7

11:30 a.m. – “Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic”

12:30 p.m. – “31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest”

1:30 p.m. – “Dark Shadows” (2012)

4:10 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

6:20 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”

8:25 p.m. – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

Tuesday, Oct. 8

11:00 a.m. – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

1:00 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

3:00 p.m. – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

5:30 p.m. – “Ghostbusters II”

8:00 p.m. – “Iron Man”

Wednesday, Oct. 9

11:00 a.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

12:40 p.m. – “Scooby-Doo” (2002)

2:45 p.m. – “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed”

4:55 p.m. – “Iron Man”

8:00 p.m. – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” marathon

Thursday, Oct. 10

11:00 a.m. – “Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins”

11:30 a.m. – “R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House”

1:40 p.m. – “Monster House”

3:45 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s “Finding Nemo”

6:15 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

8:25 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”

10:30 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s “Toy Story of TERROR!”

Friday, Oct. 11

11:00 a.m. – “Scared Shrekless”

11:30 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s “Finding Nemo”

2:00 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

4:05 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s “The Incredibles”

6:45 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s “Toy Story of TERROR!”

7:15 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”

9:20 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

Saturday, Oct. 12

7:00 a.m. – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

9:30 a.m. – Disney-Pixar’s “The Incredibles”

12:10 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

1:50 p.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)

3:55 p.m. – “Addams Family Values”

Saturday Scream-a-thon!

6:00 p.m. – “Scream” – Freeform Premiere

8:40 p.m. – “Scream 2” – Freeform Premiere

11:20 p.m. – “Scream 3” – Freeform Premiere

Sunday, Oct. 13

7:00 a.m. – “Ghostbusters II”

9:35 a.m. – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

11:10 a.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)

1:15 p.m. – “Addams Family Values”

3:20 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s “Finding Dory”

5:25 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s “Monsters, Inc.”

7:30 p.m. – Disney’s “Moana”

10:00 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

Monday, Oct. 14

11:30 a.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

1:40 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s “Monsters, Inc.”

3:45 p.m. – “Matilda”

5:50 p.m. – “Mrs. Doubtfire”

8:55 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”

Tuesday, Oct. 15

11:30 a.m. – “Matilda”

1:40 p.m. – “Mrs. Doubtfire”

4:45 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”

6:50 p.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)

8:55 p.m. – “Addams Family Values”

Wednesday, Oct. 16

11:00 a.m. – “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” (2007)

1:40 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

3:50 p.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)

5:55 p.m. – “Addams Family Values”

8:00 p.m. – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” marathon

Thursday, Oct. 17

11:00 a.m. – “ParaNorman”

1:05 p.m. – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

3:10 p.m. – Disney’s “101 Dalmatians” (1996) (Live Action)

5:15 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

6:50 p.m. – “Scooby-Doo” (2002)

8:55 p.m. – “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed”

Friday, Oct. 18

11:00 a.m. – “31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest”

12:00 p.m. – “National Treasure”

3:00 p.m. – “Scream”

5:40 p.m. – “Scream 2”

8:20 p.m. – “Scream 3”

Saturday, Oct. 19

7:00 a.m. – “ParaNorman”

9:05 a.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

11:15 a.m. – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” marathon

4:15 p.m. – Disney’s “Zootopia”

6:45 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

8:55 p.m. – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

11:25 p.m. – “Ghostbusters II”

Sunday, Oct. 20

7:00 a.m. – “31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest”

8:00 a.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

10:05 a.m. – Disney’s “Zootopia”

12:35 p.m. – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

3:05 p.m. – “Ghostbusters II”

5:35 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

7:45 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”

9:50 p.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)

11:55 p.m. – “Addams Family Values”

Monday, Oct. 21

11:00 a.m. – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

12:35 p.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)

2:40 p.m. – “Addams Family Values”

4:45 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

6:25 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”

8:30 p.m. – “Goosebumps”

Tuesday, Oct. 22

11:00 a.m. – “Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic”

12:03 p.m. – “Scared Shrekless”

12:35 p.m. – “Monster House”

2:40 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

4:20 p.m. – “Goosebumps”

6:50 p.m. – “Scooby-Doo”(2002)

8:55 p.m. – “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed”

Wednesday, Oct. 23

11:00 a.m. – “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory”

1:30 p.m. – “Scooby-Doo” (2002)

3:30 p.m. – “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed”

5:30 p.m. – Disney’s “Moana”

8:00 p.m. – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” marathon

Thursday, Oct. 24

11:00 a.m. – “Matilda”

1:10 p.m. – Disney’s “Moana”

3:40 p.m. – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

6:15 p.m. – “Ghostbusters II”

8:50 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

Friday, Oct. 25

11:00 a.m. – “Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins”

11:32 a.m. – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

2:05 p.m. – “Ghostbusters II”

4:40 p.m. – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

6:45 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

8:55 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s “Monsters, Inc.”

Saturday, Oct. 26

7:00 a.m. – “Monster House”

9:10 a.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

11:20 a.m. – “Scooby-Doo” (2002)

1:25 p.m. – “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed”

3:30 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s “Monsters, Inc.”

5:35 p.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)

7:40 p.m. – “Addams Family Values”

9:45 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”

11:50 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

Sunday, Oct. 27

7:00 a.m. – “Scooby-Doo” (2002)

9:00 a.m. – “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed”

11:05 a.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

1:15 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

2:55 p.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)

5:00 p.m. – “Addams Family Values”

7:05 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”

9:10 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

11:20 p.m. – “Dark Shadows” (2012)

Monday, Oct. 28

7:00 a.m. – “Dark Shadows” (2012)

11:30 a.m. – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

1:30 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

3:10 p.m. – “Scream”

5:40 p.m. – “Scream 2”

8:20 p.m. – “Scream 3”

Tuesday, Oct. 29

7:30 a.m. – “The Haunted Mansion”(2003)

11:00 a.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

12:35 p.m. – “Scooby-Doo” (2002)

2:40 p.m. – “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed”

4:45 p.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)

6:50 p.m. – “Addams Family Values”

8:55 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”

Wednesday, Oct. 30

7:30 a.m. – “Scooby-Doo” (2002)

11:00 a.m. – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

12:30 p.m. – “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed”

2:35 p.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)

4:40 p.m. – “Addams Family Values”

6:45 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”

8:50 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

Thursday, Oct. 31 – Hocus Pocus Marathon!

11:30 a.m. – “31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest”

12:30 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

2:35 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

4:40 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

6:45 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

8:50 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”