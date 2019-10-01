× Middle school students invited to make Christmas ornaments for Governor’s residence

HARTFORD — The governor and first lady are hoping to fill the Governor’s Residence with Christmas ornaments this season.

Gov. Ned Lamont and First Lady Annie Lamont announced Tuesday they are inviting middle school students in Connecticut to design and create Christmas ornaments that will be displayed at the Governor’s Residence this holiday season. The ornaments will be viewed by the public when Governor and Mrs. Lamont host the annual open house at the residence during the Christmas season in December.

Students should design the ornaments with the theme, “Christmas in Connecticut: Past and Present.” Schools will choose one winning ornament to send to the Governor’s Residence and one ornament representing each middle school will be displayed.

“We’re excited to be spending our first Christmas season at the Governor’s Residence and wanted to invite students from throughout Connecticut to join in the holiday spirit with us,” First Lady Annie Lamont said. “We love the idea of having a Christmas tree that not only displays the creativity of some of our youngest residents, but also celebrates Connecticut’s lengthy history.”

Ornaments must be mailed to the Governor’s Residence by November 15, 2019. They should be no smaller than two inches and no larger than eight inches. The ornaments should be mailed to:v

The Governor’s Residence

990 Prospect Avenue

Hartford, CT 06105