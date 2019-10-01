× Middlefield latest town to have mosquitos test positive for EEE

MIDDLEFIELD — Mosquitos in Middlefield have tested positive for the EEE virus.

Middlefield joins other towns including Bethany, Chester, Groton, Haddam, Hampton, Killingworth, and several more that also tested positive for the virus.

DPH also advises against unnecessary trips outside during dusk and dawn when mosquitos are most active. Several towns across the state that have tested positive for EEE have suspended evening activities on playing fields.

“EEE is a rare but serious and potentially fatal disease that can affect people of all ages,” cautioned DPH Commissioner Renée Coleman Mitchell. “Using insect repellent, covering bare skin and avoiding being outdoors from dusk to dawn are effective ways to help keep you from being bitten by mosquitoes.”

You can learn more about EEE and mosquitos here.