Nearly 300 individuals abused by 71 priests since 1950s, new Bridgeport Diocese report states

BRIDGEPORT — An independent report that investigated the abuse in the Bridgeport Diocese was released Tuesday and said 71 priests were responsible for abuse incidents.

The report was commissioned by the diocese. The abuse investigation was led by retired Connecticut Superior Court Judge Robert Holzberg. Holzberg is a partner at the law firm Pullman & Comley LLC.

While the report is extensive, key highlights were pulled:

The abuse had a wide range of physicality, sometimes becoming violent, along with explicit or implied threats if the victim went to law enforcement, according to the report. Had the priests been referred to law enforcement authorities, the report says many of them would have been subject to prosecution, conviction, incarceration, and registration as sex offenders.

The report goes on to say that the sexual abuse resulted in physical and psychological injuries over the years.

The report said that the clergy sexual abuse of minors was already happening in 1953 when the diocese was established. The abuse then peaked in the decades of the 1960s, ’70s, and ’80s.

The report went on to say that around 281 minors have been identified as having suffered from clergy sexual abuse, most of which have been documented.

The abuse was by as may as 71 priests, the report said, 10 of which were responsible for 61 percent of all of the reported incidents.

The diocese paid more than $55 million in settlement amounts

The report states Raymon Pcolka was the priest with the most sexual abuse reports again him, the number of victims being 28.

Ages of those abused range from 5-18 years old.

Key findings of clergy sexual abuse investigation:

• Occurred for decades, peaked in 60’s, 70’s & 80’s

• 281 minors reported being sexually abused

• 71 priests believed to have abused minors

