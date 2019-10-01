‘Oscar for Teaching’ goes to New Haven educator

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- A teacher at Clinton Avenue School won the award that's been described as the "Oscar for Teaching," on Tuesday.

Social studies teacher Lauren Sepulveda was surprised with the $25,000 prize in a school wide assembly.

Teacher magazine calls the award the "Oscar for Teaching."

In a press release, Milken Educator Awards Senior Vice President Dr. Jane Foley said, “Lauren Sepulveda brings history to life by demonstrating how past events have shaped our nation, world and people today,” said Foley. “Students develop a greater understanding of their responsibilities as global citizens and lifelong learners. I commend Lauren on the indelible impact she makes in the lives of her students, and look forward to her contributions to our Milken Educator Network.”