× PD: Teen ejected from car in Meriden, critically injured; driver facing multiple charges

MERIDEN — A 17-year-old Maloney High School student is in critical condition Tuesday after a crash Monday on North Wall Street.

According to police, a 2014 Nissan Pathfinder driven by James Bailey crashed into a pole just after 11 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the vehicle off the road and in the bushes across from the entrance to Baldwin’s Pond.

Police say the Nissan was traveling north on North Wall Street at a high rate of speed when it veered off the road and struck the telephone pole in front of 193 North Wall Street.

After snapping the pole, police say the Nissan then continued north and sideswiped another telephone pole in front of 231 North Wall Street. Police say the second collision called the teen, sitting in the backseat, to be thrown from the vehicle. He struck his head on the pole and came to rest on the front lawn of 231 North Wall Street. Police say the teen was not wearing a seatbelt.

The teen was airlifted to Hartford Hospital by Life Star and is currently listed in critical condition.

Police say the driver, James Bailey, failed a field sobriety test at the scene and had a blood alcohol content level 1 1/2 times the legal limit of .08. Bailey is the foster-father of the teen, police say.

The front-seat passenger, 73-year-old Joel Young, was taken to Midstate Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Police say he was a family member of Bailey’s, visiting from out of the country.

Bailey was placed under arrested and was charged with DUI, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangerment, and Assault in the 2nd with a Motor Vehicle.

Baily posted the $200,000 bond and is expected in court on October 15th.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Meriden Police Department at 203-630-6215.