This morning, we're saying hello to Jessie! She's a senrio at Trumbull High School who's on a mission.

Jessie is trying to help those suffering from childhood cancer by raising money and growing out her hair for the past year.

Her goal is to raise $10,000. So far, she has raised more than $6,100!

Jessie also has Down Syndrome, and hopes to show the world just how much you can accomplish when you put your mind to it.

