Whole Foods recalls Dorset cheese due to possible health risk

Whole Foods Market stores in select Northeast and North Atlantic locations have issued a recall on Dorset cheese because of a potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.

This comes after Consider Bardwell Farm issued a recall alert for three of its products, including Dorset.

According to officials, Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, pregnant women and others with weakened immune systems.

Short-term symptoms include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, but the bacteria can also cause miscarriages, stillbirths and fetal infection among pregnant women.

Impacted Whole Foods locations are in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island.

The affected product was cut and wrapped in plastic with a Whole Foods Market scale label, identifiable by PLU code 97776 with sell-by dates through 10/30/2019.

Officials say there have been no reported illnesses to date, but customers who purchased Dorset cheese at Whole Foods Market can bring a valid receipt into stores for a full refund.

Shoppers with additional questions can call 1-844-936-8255 between 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday, or 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.