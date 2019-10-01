× Woman arrested twice in one day for violating protective order: Newtown Police

NEWTOWN –Police arrested a woman twice in one day for violating protective order on Saturday.

Police said on Saturday evening, officers made a traffic stop on Wasserman Way for a routine motor vehicle violation and found the driver to have a suspended license. Police said the passenger attempted to lie to police about her name, but her identity was discovered as Elayna Smith, 23, of Brookfield and it was found that Smith had a full no-contact order and was not to have any contact with the driver of the stopped vehicle.

Smith was subsequently arrested and charged with Interfering with an investigation and violation of a protective order. Smith was given an additional protective order reminding her to keep away from the other party before being released on $500 bond.

As she exited the police department’s lobby, a Newtown Police officer saw the same individual whom Smith was not supposed to contact was a passenger in the vehicle. Smith was immediately arrested again for another count of Violation of a Protective Order in the parking lot of the police station. She was released after posting an additional $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Danbury Court on Monday for both arrests.