WorkinCT: Atheletic Training Institute in Cromwell

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROMWELL -- ATI, also known as the Athletic Training Institute, was started by Chris Darby and Kevin Rival three years ago. Kevin Rival a former professional baseball player had the vision to start ATI, at the time Rival was training Darby’s triplet sons in baseball.

Darby explained “Kevin has been in the baseball industry for a long time and he was a professional pitcher for the Yankees this is his dream and he didn’t have the resources for this dream and I did. He had the vision and I was able to help him start this business and have it succeed in what it is today”

Space is now 25,000 square feet dedicated to the diamond. However, other athletes can train at the facility as well. Pete Asadourian teamed up with ATI, the strength trainer trains all kinds of athletes.

Rival described ATI as a place “where these kids can come and feel like it’s their clubhouse they come in and they’re excited about everything they do whether its learn, practice, work hard, whether it’s to embark on one of their skills, improve something, on parts of their game, this the place where their friends are and filled with all the best technology that they need to get better”

The facility is also home to two travel teams. The success rate for those kids to go on to play college baseball is 99% with just one person opting out of playing baseball.

To learn more about the facility just head the ATI website here: https://www.atinewengland.com/