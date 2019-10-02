Go
Search
Watch Now:
FOX 61 News At 4
FOX 61 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
FOX 61
Menu
News
Sports
Mornings
HOPE
Contests
Business
CT Home
Events
Drone Zone
Traffic
Weather
83°
83°
Low
50°
High
84°
Thu
45°
58°
Fri
36°
59°
Sat
37°
61°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
Attention Spectrum Subscribers
Be an RXpert PSA Contest:
Posted 3:31 PM, October 2, 2019, by
FOX 61 Staff
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
SMS
×
Be an RXpert PSA Contest:
41.765804
-72.673372
Popular
Watch Live: Sources say at least 5 people dead in B-17 crash at Bradley Airport
Travelers will need a REAL ID driver’s license to board planes starting next October
Hartford man dies after car falls off lift at Hartford auto garage
Mechanic in critical condition after car falls off lift at Hartford auto garage
Latest News
This backyard shed in San Diego is renting for $1,050 a month
Mystic Aquarium to hold holiday lights display
Man stops to make coffee during burglary
State Police investigating fatal car vs. pedestrian accident in Berlin
News
71st annual Berlin Fair brings community together
News
Former UHart student charged with stabbing 2 to use insanity defense
News
The Big E 2019: A guide to food, entertainment, and attractions
Sports
Holt, Red Sox top Royals 5-4 in 10th to cap 12 minute suspended game
News
Former trooper faces 8 years for kidnapping, assault
News
Marilyn Moore will contest Democratic mayoral primary results in Bridgeport
News
A woman put an octopus on her face to take a funny photo. Then, it bit her
News
Trump announces lift on funding ban for faith-based institutions in HBCU pitch
News
Man dies after taco-eating contest at minor league baseball game
News
Election results to be audited from randomly selected polling locations
Morning News
News
Suicide Prevention Week: What Connecticut is doing
News
Connecticut DEEP holding photo contest for 2nd year
News
NASA invites students to name the next Mars Rover
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.