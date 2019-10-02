× Clinton police take suspects in hit and run into custody

CLINTON — Police are investigating a hit and run Tuesday.

At approximately 7:30pm on Tuesday night, an on-duty Clinton police officer witnessed a hit-and-run accident on Route 81. As the witnessing officer attended to the vehicle that was hit, a second officer discovered the offending car with heavy damage by the Morgan School.

The occupants of the vehicle had fled the scene, leaving a loaded handgun in the car behind them. An immediate search for the suspects commenced, including K9 units from the Clinton and Old Saybrook Police Departments as well as the State Trooper’s office.

After a lengthy search, officers apprehended both a male and a female suspect. Both suspects are believed to have been involved with other crimes in the area, too. The identities of the suspects were not released.

Police ask to report any suspicious persons near your home or asking for transportation to their department immediately, as this is an ongoing investigation.