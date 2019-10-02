Attention Spectrum Subscribers

CT State Police identify pedestrian killed after being struck by car in Berlin

Posted 3:57 PM, October 2, 2019, by , Updated at 03:52PM, October 4, 2019

BERLIN —  Connecticut State Police have identified a pedestrian killed after being struck by a car Wednesday morning.

State police identified the woman as Marie Ahern, 54, of Middletown.

Police responded to reports of a car vs. pedestrian accident on Route 9 Southbound at approximately 10:38 a.m. Wednesday.

The accident shut down Route 9 between Exits 23 and 22.

The Connecticut State Police accident reconstruction team is actively investigating this accident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Troop H at 860-534-1000.

